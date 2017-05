Rhinelander High School announced the April Students of the Month. From left in front, Katera Hoskins, family and consumer science; Brendan Mahner, tech ed.; Mrs. Laggis, staff of the month; Alexis Alderton, fine arts and Payton Van Zile, science. In back, Scott Fox, business and marketing, Katrina Schnoor, foreign language; Molly Wagler, English; Anna Eckardt, social students and Madison Carpenter, physical education. Not pictured is Ella Mullikan, science.