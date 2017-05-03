GIRLS SOFTBALL: Hodags ground Eagles, 17-0

STAR JOURNAL REPORT

The Rhinelander High School varsity girls softball team needed only four innings Tuesday to win its Great Northern Conference game at Northland Pines, 17-0.

RHS pitchers Molly Wagler and Brylee Ridderbusch combined to allow only one hit and three walks while striking out five to record the shutout victory.

At the plate, the Hodags, who received 12 walks over four innings, also recorded nine hits with four of them coming from Makayla Kuester, who drove in six runs.

RHS’s season record stands at 5-2 in the GNC and 6-4 overall going into Thursday’s home conference game against Medford.