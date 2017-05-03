GIRLS SOCCER: Hodags fly past Thunderbirds, stay unbeaten in GNC

At center, the Hodags' Alayna Franson kicks the ball between Thunderbird players in Tuesday's game at Mike Webster Stadium. Photos by TMK Photography

STAR JOURNAL REPORT

The Rhinelander High School varsity girls soccer team scored in double digits wearing pink “Hodag Strong” shirts Tuesday when the Hodags won in Great Northern Conference action at Mike Webster Stadium over Lakeland Union High School, 10-0.

The win improved RHS’s season record to 6-0 in the GNC and 9-2 overall going into Thursday’s conference game at Medford.

The Hodags' Isabelle Haverkampf (6) battles for the ball while Albiona Sabani (2) looks on in Tuesday's home game against Lakeland Union High School. At left, the Hodags' Anna Sturzl (18) controls the ball in Tuesday's home game against Lakeland Union High School. The Hodags' Anna Sturzl (18) advances the ball. The Hodags' Albiona Sabani (2) controls the ball between Thunderbird players. At right, the Hodags' Kenedy Van Zile kicks the ball past Thunderbird players. At left, the Hodags' Sydney Zettler (10) advances the ball against the Thunderbirds. At right, the Hodags' Shelby Kuehn advances the ball against the Thunderbirds. At left, the Hodags' Shelby Kuehn (14) controls the ball against the Thunderbirds.
<
>
The Hodags' Isabelle Haverkampf (6) battles for the ball while Albiona Sabani (2) looks on in Tuesday's home game against Lakeland Union High School.
Facebooktwittergoogle_plusredditpinterestlinkedinmail

Comments

comments

Related Posts

BOYS TENNIS: Hodags sweep Thunderbirds, stay unbeaten in GNC

Comments comments

Pertussis in the Northwoods again

Comments comments

BOYS BASEBALL: Hodags win home opener over Eagles, 9-3

Comments comments

Finance Committee backs employment offer for new police chief

Comments comments