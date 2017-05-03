GIRLS SOCCER: Hodags fly past Thunderbirds, stay unbeaten in GNC

STAR JOURNAL REPORT
The Rhinelander High School varsity girls soccer team scored in double digits wearing pink “Hodag Strong” shirts Tuesday when the Hodags won in Great Northern Conference action at Mike Webster Stadium over Lakeland Union High School, 10-0.
The win improved RHS’s season record to 6-0 in the GNC and 9-2 overall going into Thursday’s conference game at Medford.
The Hodags' Isabelle Haverkampf (6) battles for the ball while Albiona Sabani (2) looks on in Tuesday's home game against Lakeland Union High School.