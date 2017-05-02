Nicolet College energy conservation efforts pay off

WPS, Focus on Energy present $20,645 check

Wisconsin Public Service and Focus on Energy recently presented Nicolet College with a check for $20,645 after the college installed energy efficient equipment during the recent remodeling of the Lakeside Center.

“Energy conservation and sustainable practices are a major emphasis for Nicolet, WPS, and Focus on Energy,” said Nicolet Facilities Director Pete Vanney. “We’ve had a great partnership with Wisconsin Public Service and Focus on Energy for many years. During that time they’ve provided valuable insight on energy conservation matters and we look forward to working with them for many years to come.”

During Lakeside Center remodeling last summer, Nicolet replaced the building’s heating and cooling systems, which included components that were more than 40 years old.

The college also updated the lighting system with energy-efficient LED lights and the ventilation system, which now features variable speed fans building-wide that are programmed to run only when rooms are occupied.

Adam Snippen, energy advisor for Focus on Energy’s Agriculture, Schools and Government Program, commended the college for its long-term commitment to energy conservation.

“Working with Nicolet College is always a pleasure,” Snippen said. “The college continues to make sustainability a priority by increasing the energy efficiency of its campus.”

Focus on Energy estimates the upgrades will save the college nearly $33,000 a year in energy savings.

The college also worked closely with Wisconsin Public Service during the planning and implementation phases of the remodeling project to maximize overall energy conservation.

Nicolet received the check by participating in Focus on Energy’s statewide incentive program, which rewards institutional utility customers for implementing significant energy-saving measures.