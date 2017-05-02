GIRLS SOCCER: Hodags down Tigers, Jaguars in triangular

STAR JOURNAL REPORT

The Rhinelander High School varsity girls soccer team picked up a pair of non-conference victories in a triangular meet Saturday at Marshfield.

“The playing conditions were very poor for a soccer match,” said RHS head coach Dan Millot. “Heavy rain saturated the field resulting in very little field preparation to get it ready for play. All three teams struggled with footing and fatigue.”

The Hodags won their first game over the Tigers, 4-2. Alayna Franson and Sydney Zettler each tallied two goals and a pair of assists for RHS.

Franson recorded the only goal of the second game when the Hodags defeated Ashwaubenon, 1-0. The game remained scoreless until late in the second half when Franson intercepted a defensive clearing attempt by the Jaguars and scored about 18 yards away from the goal.

RHS’s junior varsity team was also in action Saturday and remained unbeaten for the season after defeating Marshfield, 1-0, and tying with Ashwaubenon, 1-1.