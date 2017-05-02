BOYS GOLF: Hodags 4th at GNC meet in Mosinee

RHS now tied for 2nd in conference standings

STAR JOURNAL REPORT

The Rhinelander High School boys golf team played in its second Great Northern Conference meet of the year Monday and placed fourth out of the seven teams competing at the Indianhead Golf Course in Mosinee.

Medford had the top team score of 349, followed by Lakeland (351), Mosinee (352), RHS (364), Antigo (384), Tomahawk (386) and Northland Pines (509).

Mosinee’s John Birnbaum had the top individual score of 75 with Medford’s Spenser Scholl second at 77 and a tie for third place between Mosinee’s Stanford Swid and Medford’s Ryan Perrin at 83.

The best individual showing from the Hodags came from junior Zach Olds, who tied for seventh with an 86, while senior teammate Matthew Reinthaler came in 10th at 90. RHS’s other two golfers whose scores counted toward the team total included sophomore Nick Twite (93) and junior Will England (95). Junior Joe Schmitz carded a 102.

Team points for each GNC meet range from seven for first place to one for seventh, while individual points range from 10 for the top finisher to one for 10th place.

After two conference meets, the Hodags are tied for second with Lakeland at 11, two points behind the current league leader, Medford. Scholl of Medford leads the individual standings with 19 points with Swid and Birnbaum of Mosinee tied for second at 16.5. RHS has four golfers in the top 13 with Olds sixth at 10 points, Twite 10th with 3 points, England 12th at 1.5 and Reinthaler 13th with a point.

The Hodags next play in an invitational Wednesday at the Lawsonia Golf Course before their third GNC meet of the season Thursday at the Eagle River Golf Course.