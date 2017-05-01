Summer Kickoff Celebration planned in Elcho

STAR JOURNAL REPORT

Rhinelander Area Chamber of Commerce (RACC)is holding a celebration May 12 to coincide with National Tourism and Travel Week. The Summer Kickoff Celebration will be held at the Elcho Community Pavilion. from 4-8 p.m.

A $5 entrance fee includes live music by Shane Meyer, and access to raffles and a “selfie station.” The Elcho Community Pavilion, which is a RACC member, will be serving a two-piece cod fish fry dinner for $10 per plate or all-you-can-eat for $12; a seven-piece shrimp dinner is $10. Dinner will be served from 5-7:30 p.m.

The pavilion as located at N11283 Door Street in Elcho. For more information, contact the RACC at 715-365-7464 or email info@rhinelanderchamber.com.