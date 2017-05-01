Presque Isle non-profits receive a boost

The Presque Isle Chamber of Commerce presented annual donations to three area non-profit groups.

Recipients sharing the $500 donation include the Presque Isle Beautification Committee for planting flowers and plants at the Community Center’s main street entrance; the Wilderness Veterans Memorial Flame Foundation for their plan to erect and perpetually maintain a unique and notable veterans memorial; and the North Lakeland Discovery Center for hosting the Northwoods Bird Festival that visits two natural areas in Presque Isle.

Accompanying organizational representatives are Chamber of Commerce board members and director.