Presque Isle non-profits receive a boost

Pictured from left, Cathy Weber of Presque Isle Beautification Committee, board members Barb Peck and Christine Strand, Lynn Wildes of North Lakeland Discovery Center, Jack Curtis of Wilderness Veterans Memorial Flame Foundation, board member Janine Slatinsky and chamber director Sarah Johnson. Submitted photo.

The Presque Isle Chamber of Commerce presented annual donations to three area non-profit groups.

Recipients sharing the $500 donation include the Presque Isle Beautification Committee for planting  flowers and plants at the Community Center’s main street entrance; the Wilderness Veterans Memorial Flame Foundation for their  plan to erect and perpetually maintain a unique and notable veterans memorial; and the North Lakeland Discovery Center for hosting the Northwoods Bird Festival that visits two natural areas in Presque Isle.

Accompanying organizational representatives are Chamber of Commerce board members and director.

