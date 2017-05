Hodag dancers receive honors

Rhinelander dance team awards were handed out at its end-of-year banquet. The banquet took place at Rhinelander High School Sunday night. Winners are as follows:

•Haylee Fernandes was selected as Most Improved

•Hannah Hicks received a Captain award

•Alyssa Kossack received a Captain award and was voted MVP

•Delaney Stafford was named Miss Congeniality and also received a Captain award

•Nikki Metropulos won the Spirit Award

•Emma Squires was chosen as the winner of the Most Dedicated Award

Head coach Tricia Winter announced she is stepping down as head coach but will remain as an assist coach.