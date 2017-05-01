Hodag baseball canceled, softball postponed

Members of the 2017 Hodag boys baseball team include, from left, front row, Brad Quade, Cole Spaulding, Alec Modrow, Tyler Olson, Ollie Ebrecht, Jacob DeMeyer. Back row, Easton Senoraske, Matt Rudolph, Brad Comer, Tyler Blomdahl, Tait Spencer, Josh Randolph, Liam Stevens, Kaden Umland. Photo by Bob Mainhardt

STAR JOURNAL REPORT

It won’t be until at least Tuesday before the Rhinelander High School varsity boys baseball team plays its first home game this season.

The Hodags’ game that was scheduled for Monday afternoon at Stafford Field against Wausau East has been canceled. Weather permitted, RHS is scheduled to play its first home game of the season Tuesday against Northland Pines.

The RHS varsity girls softball team also won’t be playing Monday after its game at Antigo was postponed and is being rescheduled as part of a home doubleheader May 16. The Hodags’ next game is set for Tuesday afternoon at Northland Pines.

