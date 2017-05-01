GIRLS SOFTBALL: Hodags trounce Thunderbirds, then split at Denmark

STAR JOURNAL REPORT

The Rhinelander High School varsity girls softball team scored six times in the opening frame and added seven runs in the second inning Friday when the Hodags trounced Great Northern Conference foe Lakeland Union High School in four innings, 15-0.

RHS was led at the plate by Stephanie Kuester with three hits, while Ivy Packard and Mikalya Evenstad added two hits apiece. Molly Wagler recorded the shutout pitching victory.

RHS 1-1 in DENMARK

The Hodags played a couple of non-conference games Saturday at Denmark, first edging out Kewaunee, 5-4, and then losing in five innings to the host Vikings, 12-2.

“I thought we played well in the first game, and didn’t play bad in the second game,” said RHS head coach D.J. DeMeyer. “I think Denmark was the better team (Saturday).”

In the latter game, the Hodags did all their scoring in the top of the first when a pair of bases-loaded singles by Wagler and Ella Mullikan each drove in a run.

Kuester pitched the first four innings against Denmark, before Wagler threw in the bottom of the fifth and gave up a three-run homer that ended the game via the 10-run rule.

RHS’s season record stands at 4-2 in the GNC and 5-4 overall. The Hodags, whose game Monday at Antigo was postponed and is being rescheduled for May 16 as part of a home doubleheader, return to action Tuesday with a conference game at Northland Pines.