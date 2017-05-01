BOYS TENNIS: Hodags edge Red Robins, stay unbeaten in GNC

Members of the 2017 Hodag boys tennis team include, from left, front row, Ian Conkey, Reese Flores, Logan Keso, Connor Young, Logan Oestreich, Luke Fritz, Jonus Sabani, Bridger Flory, Mikkel Andreasen. Back row, Matt O'Melia, Grant Gilbert, Marshall Bessette, Bryan La, Russell Benoy, Freddie Wisner, Cade Aschenbrenner, Jared Fabich, Logan Wild, Jared Haug, Markus Johnson. Photo by Bob Mainhardt.

STAR JOURNAL REPORT

A close Great Northern Conference dual meet counted in the win column Friday when the Rhinelander High School boys tennis team remained undefeated in conference play by defeating Antigo, 4-3.

RHS won only one of the singles matches with its No. 2 singles player, Markus Johnson, needing three sets to defeat the Red Robins’ Tyler Husnick, 4-6, 6-4, 6-4. The Hodags won all three doubles matches with Jared Fabich and Grant Gilbert in No. 1 doubles picking up a three-set victory over Cole Johnson and Collin Schedlbauer, 3-6, 7-6, 6-3.

“It was a typical (meet against) Antigo – down to the wire with swinging momentum at a number of flights,” said RHS head coach Bob Heideman. “They took their No. 1 doubles team and put them in singles, moving their No. 1 singles player to No. 2. That opened the opportunity for our doubles sweep.

“We needed a win in singles and Marcus provided it. He is making the transition to upper level singles but resorts to many of the tactics that made him a successful No. 4 player. He has a highly developed sense of what works and what doesn’t in a match and is not afraid to change.”

With the win, the Hodags improved their season record to 4-0 in the GNC and 8-5 overall going into Tuesday’s conference meet at home against Lakeland Union High School.

RHS 4, ANTIGO  3

Singles
No. 1 — Drew Schwarz, ANTIGO, def. Logan Wild, 6-4, 4-6, 4-6; No. 2 — Markus Johnson, RHS, def. Tyler Husnick, 4-6, 6-4, 6-4; No. 3 — Ben Bartletti, ANTIGO, def. Russell Benoy, 3-6, 3-6; No. 4 — Tanner Stueck, ANTIGO, def. Ian Conkey, 6-7, 4-6.

Doubles
No. 1 — Jared Fabich-Grant Gilbert, RHS, def. Cole Johnson-Collin Schedlbauer, 3-6, 7-6, 6-3; No. 2 — Conner Young-Jared Haug, RHS, def. Tommy Blink-Tyler Hickman, 6-0, 6-1; No. 3 — Marshall Bessette-Logan Oestreich, RHS, def. Jake Waters-Brody Bunnell, 6-3, 6-1.

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusredditpinterestlinkedinmail

Comments

comments

Related Posts

County committee could decide Wednesday on proposed Marshfield Clinic hospital in Minocqua

Comments comments

Rhinelander finance director leaving for job in Lodi

Comments comments

GIRLS SOFTBALL: Hodags trounce Thunderbirds, then split at Denmark

Comments comments

Lloyd Gauthier appointed Rhinelander police chief

Comments comments