Top five outstanding warrants – April 28

Each week the Star Journal features several individuals selected by law enforcement. The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your assistance in locating the following individuals. If you have seen or have information about where any of these people can be found, please contact the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office at 715-361-5100. Do not attempt to apprehend or detain any of these individuals by yourself.

Bryant C. Smith Jr., 24, Male/Black. Fail to pay speeding. BOND: $248.90. Alexis L. Browning, 23, Female/White. Fail to appear disorderly conduct. BODY ONLY Ward A. Samuelson, 31, Male/White. Fail to pay OWI. BOND: $1,883. Mariah R. Maloney, 18, Female/Native American. Fail to pay retail theft. BOND:$501.50. Jimmy J. Bosinske, 32, Male/White. Fail to appear operating after revocation. BODY ONLY.
