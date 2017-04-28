New United Way board members selected

The Northwoods United Way has announced the addition of two board members. Mathew Van Doren, co-owner of Rhinelander Collision Center in Rhinelander, and Eileen Persike, editor of the Rhinelander Star Journal and Hodag Buyer’s Guide were recently approved as members of the Northwoods United Way Board of Directors. Both Persike and Van Doren are 2016 graduates of the Leadership Oneida County program.

Members of the Northwoods United Way Board of Directors pledge to work toward community success, volunteerism, inclusiveness, integrity, accountability, and innovation. All board members commit to upholding to the highest ethical standards based on the mission of the Northwoods United Way and its core values.

“Each member of the board is encouraged to volunteer their time to help advance the common good in Vilas, Oneida, and Forest Counties,” said Nancy Sattler, Executive Director of the Northwoods United Way Inc.

Other members of the Northwoods United Way Inc. Board of Directors include current board president Brian Fritz (Associated Bank), vice president Lisa Young (Nicolet Area Technical College), treasurer Gary Meador (Printpack), secretary Anne Williams (UW-Stevens Point Treehaven and Nicolet Area Technical College), Roberta ‘Jo’ Waltenberg (Associated Bank), Stacey Jameson (Forest County Potawatomi Community), Adolf Mutter (retired UPS), Amy Vanney (Wisconsin Public Service), Todd Schmieding (UPS).

The Northwoods United Way works to advance the building blocks for a quality life: health, income and education. It serves community members in Vilas, Oneida, and Forest Counties. Currently, the Northwoods United Way provides funding to 27 agencies throughout the three counties.