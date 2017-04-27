Hodag baseball, softball postponed to Friday

STAR JOURNAL REPORT

The return of wintry weather to northern Wisconsin has resulted in the Rhinelander High School baseball and softball games that were scheduled for Thursday against Lakeland Union High School being postponed until Friday.

That means the Hodag softball team will play its third home game of the week Friday at Pioneer Park.

The baseball team, which had been scheduled to play its first home game of the season Friday in a non-conference contest against Marshfield, will instead play at LUHS that day with the game against the Tigers now postponed for another day.