Davenport Street Bridge closure now delayed until May 8

But Streetscape project completion still expected by July 4

BY KEVIN BONESKE

REPORTER/PHOTOGRAPHER

Motorists who cross Rhinelander’s Davenport Street Bridge have another week before having to travel another route over the Wisconsin River.

After an initial two-week delay, the bridge had been slated to close Monday as part of the second of two years of construction with the city’s downtown Streetscape project, but the recent wintry weather in Rhinelander has now delayed the closure until May 8, said city public works director Tim Kingman.

Though some of the project work, such as replacing concrete along the side of roads, has already begun, Kingman noted there won’t be any road closures in the city related to the Streetscape construction until May 8.

He said the cold temperatures make it more difficult to do the construction work because of the need to heat the concrete.

Kingman said it’s still possible the Streetscape project could be completed by July 4, though the delays because of the lingering winter weather make the “margin of error less than what we want it to be.”

Rhinelander’s Streetscape project began in March of last year and wrapped up for 2016 in November. Numerous street closures occurred downtown last year when work took place separating the combined sanitary and storm water sewers and upgrading both systems along with putting down new pavement. The project also involved increasing the width of sidewalks, installing decorative lighting, planting trees and other beautification projects.

Not as much disruption to traffic is expected in the downtown area with this year’s work, compared to last year’s construction when several roadways were dug up.

The road closures outlined in this year’s construction schedule, which is posted on the www.rhinelandercityhall.org website, are slated to take place in three phases when structures such as manholes would be adjusted for final installation along with the paving and striping to finish the affected streets.