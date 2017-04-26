Obituary: Lisa Ann Fuller

Lisa Ann Fuller (nee Barber), age 58 of Rhinelander, died Sunday, April 23, 2017, at her home. She was born Feb. 25, 1959 in Rhinelander to Calvin and Delores (O’Connor) Barber.

Throughout her working career, Lisa was involved in customer service and will be remembered for always providing quality assistance to her community. Lisa was a dedicated and loving mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, and friend who always put family first. Her selfless spirit and great sense of humor will forever stay with the people who knew and loved her.

Lisa is survived by her mother, Delores Barber of Rhinelander; three children, Alison Keso of Minneapolis, Minn., Anthony Fralick of Rhinelander and Tasha Fralick of Rhinelander; three grandchildren, Carley Fier of Rhinelander, Shyann Franz and Matthew Franz, both of North Dakota; a great-grandson, Braylon Fier; two brothers, Rolland “Ronnie” Barber and Daniel “Rocky” Barber, both of Rhinelander, as well as extended family and many friends.

She was preceded in death by her father, Calvin, and a brother, Mark Barber.

No formal services will take place at this time. Lisa’s family will arrange a celebration of her life for a later date.

