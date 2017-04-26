GIRLS SOFTBALL: Hodags fall to Hatchets, 8-3

At left, the Hodags' Stephanie Kuester delivers a pitch in Tuesday's home game against Tomahawk. Photos by TMK Photography

STAR JOURNAL REPORT

A seven-run deficit in the second inning was too much for the Rhinelander High School varsity girls softball team to overcome Tuesday when the Hodags lost their Great Northern Conference home game to Tomahawk, 8-3.

Most of the Hatchets’ offense came from their pitcher, Rachel Dallman, who drove in six runs with a pair of homers, a two-run round-tripper and a grand slam, in the first two innings.

“(Those are) two pitches we’d like to have back,” said RHS head coach D.J. DeMeyer.

The Hodags scored all three of their runs in the bottom of the second with Makayla and Stephanie Kuester driving in those runs.

Stephanie Kuester pitched all seven innings in a losing effort for RHS.

The loss dropped the Hodags’ season record to 3-3 overall and 3-2 in the GNC going into Thursday’s home game against Lakeland Union High School.

Hodags catcher Ella Mullikin gets ready behind the plate. Hodags head coach D.J. DeMeyer talks with the team after a tough inning Tuesday against Tomahawk. The Hodags' Molly Wagler drive a base hit into the field against Tomahawk. The Hodags' Ella Mullikin (19) prepares for the pitch against Tomahawk. The Hodags' Ivy Packard (1) stands in the on-deck circle. The Hodags' Stephanie Kuester steps into the batter's box against Tomahawk. The Hodags' Makayla Kuester swings away against Tomahawk. The Hodags' Stephanie Kuester delivers a pitch against Tomahawk. At left, the Hodags' Hope Wissbroecker gets the call from the coach. The Hodags' Makayla Kuester makes a backhanded stop at short against Tomahawk. At left, the Hodags' Makayla Kuester relays the throw to first for the out.
Hodags head coach D.J. DeMeyer talks with the team after a tough inning Tuesday against Tomahawk.
