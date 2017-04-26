GIRLS SOFTBALL: Hodags fall to Hatchets, 8-3

STAR JOURNAL REPORT

A seven-run deficit in the second inning was too much for the Rhinelander High School varsity girls softball team to overcome Tuesday when the Hodags lost their Great Northern Conference home game to Tomahawk, 8-3.

Most of the Hatchets’ offense came from their pitcher, Rachel Dallman, who drove in six runs with a pair of homers, a two-run round-tripper and a grand slam, in the first two innings.

“(Those are) two pitches we’d like to have back,” said RHS head coach D.J. DeMeyer.

The Hodags scored all three of their runs in the bottom of the second with Makayla and Stephanie Kuester driving in those runs.

Stephanie Kuester pitched all seven innings in a losing effort for RHS.

The loss dropped the Hodags’ season record to 3-3 overall and 3-2 in the GNC going into Thursday’s home game against Lakeland Union High School.