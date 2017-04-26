GIRLS SOCCER: Hodags shut out Newman Catholic, 10-0

Members of the 2017 Hodag girls soccer team include, from left, front row, Sydney Zastrow, Kaylee Vazquez, Lauren Fabich, Sydney Zettler, Alayna Franson, Payton Van Zile, Kenedy Van Zile, Jalen Janssen. Middle row, Jada Appling, Gwen Frederickson, Marisa McGuire, Isabelle Haverkampf, Grace Heck, Carly Seidl, Lauren Rosendahl, Anna Sturzl, Shea Petersen, Alyssa Mitchell, Cayla Fritz. Back row, Claire Arbuckle, Shelby Kuehn, Jaden Olski, Maile Llanos, Madie Losch, Emma Hjelle, Emma Roberts, Maddie Meyer, Brooke Mork, Abby Oettinger, Karen Roberts, Lauryn Cook. Missing, Ellen Padgett, Albi Sabani, Rachel Uhlarik, Ali Jankowski, Hailey Sisel, Lauren Roberts. Photo by Bob Mainhardt

RHS 5-0 in GNC

STAR JOURNAL REPORT

The Rhinelander High School varsity girls soccer team tallied five first-half goals and scored five more times in the second half Tuesday when the Hodags won their Great Northern Conference road game by shutting out Newman Catholic, 10-0.

“Newman started the game with early pressure and put a shot off the post in the first 2 minutes,” said RHS head coach Dan Millot. “After that it was all Hodags. Our team speed was the deciding factor in the contest.”

Alayna Franson led RHS’s offense with three goals and three assists with Sydney Zettler adding two goals and two assists and Isabelle Haverkampf tallying two goals and an assist. Anna Sturzl, Kenedy Van Zile and Payton Van Zile scored a goal apiece for the Hodags.

Shots on goal favored RHS, 21-2, with Abby Oettinger recording the win in net.

The Hodags improved their season record to 5-0 in the GNC and 6-2 overall going into Thursday’s game at Antigo.

Hodags 10, Newman 0

Hodags             5          5 – 10

Newman          0          0 –  0

