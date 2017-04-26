GIRLS SOCCER: Hodags shut out Newman Catholic, 10-0

RHS 5-0 in GNC

STAR JOURNAL REPORT

The Rhinelander High School varsity girls soccer team tallied five first-half goals and scored five more times in the second half Tuesday when the Hodags won their Great Northern Conference road game by shutting out Newman Catholic, 10-0.

“Newman started the game with early pressure and put a shot off the post in the first 2 minutes,” said RHS head coach Dan Millot. “After that it was all Hodags. Our team speed was the deciding factor in the contest.”

Alayna Franson led RHS’s offense with three goals and three assists with Sydney Zettler adding two goals and two assists and Isabelle Haverkampf tallying two goals and an assist. Anna Sturzl, Kenedy Van Zile and Payton Van Zile scored a goal apiece for the Hodags.

Shots on goal favored RHS, 21-2, with Abby Oettinger recording the win in net.

The Hodags improved their season record to 5-0 in the GNC and 6-2 overall going into Thursday’s game at Antigo.

Hodags 5 5 – 10

Newman 0 0 – 0