BOYS TENNIS: Hodags sweep Raiders, remain unbeaten in GNC

The Rhinelander High School boys tennis team remained undefeated in the Great Northern Conference after sweeping Medford in the Hodags’ first home meet of the season.

“This was a big win for us,” said RHS head coach Bob Heideman. “Medford gave up on winning the match by switching its best players to doubles, but in the hope of winning a couple doubles matches.

“Winning 7-0 was a big step for us. The matches in doubles were close, but we came out with three wins. I credit that partially to the competition we’ve been playing on Saturdays.”

The Hodags’ No. 2 and 3 singles players, Markus Johnson and Russell Benoy, both won in straight sets without losing a game, while Ian Conkey won at No. 4 singles in straight sets after dropping only one game and Logan Wild’s straight-set victory at No. 1 singles over Josh Brooks was close in second set.

“Singles took care of business pretty easily,” Heideman said. “Logan, however, got caught in the second set playing Brooks’ game which was taking pace off the ball. He worked his way through but it was harder than it needed to be. With missing a couple of players, Ian Conkey filled in at No. 4 singles and picked his first varsity win. He was steady throughout the match.”

RHS improved its season record to 3-0 in the GNC and 7-5 overall going into Friday’s conference match at Antigo.

RHS 7, MEDFORD 0

Singles

No. 1 — Logan Wild, RHS, def. Josh Brooks, 6-2, 6-4; No. 2 — Markus Johnson, RHS, def. Robert Hu, 6-0, 6-0; No. 3 — Russell Benoy, RHS, def. Jon Weigel, 6-0, 6-0; No. 4 — Ian Conkey, RHS, def. Zach Kawa, 6-1, 6-0.

Doubles

No. 1 — Grant Gilbert-Jared Fabich, RHS, def. Alec Veal-Alec Shear, 7-5, 2-6, 6-2; No. 2 — Jared Haug-Conner Young, RHS, def. Jake Merrill-Carter Ray, 7-6, 6-4; No. 3 — Marshall Bessette-Logan Oestreich, RHS, def. Marcus Reimann-Charlie Branstetter, 6-3, 6-1.