BOYS GOLF: Hodags top two tournaments

STAR JOURNAL REPORT

The Rhinelander High School varsity boys golf team has placed first in a pair of meets held over two days.

On Monday, the Hodags were in the Sheboygan area to play on the Irish course at Whistling Straits and topped the three-team tournament. RHS’s score of 358 bested Sheboygan County Christian (360) and Antigo (387).

The top individual score on the par-72, 18-hole course was carded by SCC’s Brayden VanEss at 81.

Two Hodags placed in the top three with junior Zach Olds second at 85 and senior Matthew Reinthaler third at 86. RHS’s other two golfers whose scores counted toward the team total included a pair of juniors with Will England tied for sixth with a 92 and Joe Schmitz coming in ninth at 95. Hodags sophomore Nick Twite was 10th at 99.

GNC MEET 1

The Hodags were in their first Great Northern Conference meet of the year Tuesday at the Inshalla Country Club in Tomahawk and topped the seven-team tournament.

RHS led the field at 338, followed by Medford (340), Lakeland (344) Mosinee (347), Antigo (372), Tomahawk (380) and Northland Pines (398).

Medford’s Spenser Scholl took individual honors with the top score of 76, followed by Mosinee’s Stanford Swid at 79.

The Hodags got their best individual finish from Olds, who ended up in a four-way tie for third at 82. Twite was eighth with an 84, England tied for ninth at 85 and Reinthaler tied for 11th at 87. RHS’s other golfer, Schmitz, carded a 103.

After hosting a meet Friday at the Northwood Golf Club, the Hodags are scheduled to play in the their second conference meet of the year Monday at the Indianhead Golf Course in Mosinee.