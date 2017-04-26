BOYS BASEBALL: Hodags chop down Tomahawk in five innings, 13-1

RHS now 3-0 in GNC

STAR JOURNAL REPORT

The Rhinelander High School varsity boys baseball team broke open a one-run lead by scoring five times in the top of the second and went on to win its Great Northern Conference game in five innings at Tomahawk, 13-1.

Brad Comer recorded the complete-game pitching victory for the Hodags, allowing an earned run on three hits with five walks while striking out five. Eli Wurl worked the first three innings on the mound and picked up the loss for the Hatchets, giving up seven earned runs on seven hits with three walks and three hit batters.

Four players accounted for 10 of RHS’s 12 hits with Easton Senoraske and Cole Spaulding tallying three hits apiece and Jacob DeMeyer and Brad Quade both adding two hits.

The Hodags opened the game with two runs in the top of the first when DeMeyer singled and scored on a sacrifice fly by Quade and Spaulding doubled to drive in another run.

Tomahawk recorded its only run and two of its three hits in the bottom of the first when Isaac Weber tripled with two outs and scored on a single with Jake Ruid.

RHS expanded its 2-1 lead to six runs in the top of the second. Senoraske singled and scored on an RBI single by Comer before Quade drove in three runs with a bases-loaded triple and scored on a single by Spaulding.

After leaving the bases loaded in the third inning, the Hodags added four runs on three hits in the top of the fourth when Quade led off with a single and stole home, Senoraske doubled in a run and DeMeyer tripled to drive in two runs.

RHS tallied its final two runs in the fifth inning on a 2-RBI single by Tyler Olson.

The win improved the Hodags’ season record to 3-0 in the GNC and 6-2 overall going into Thursday’s conference game at Lakeland Union High School. RHS is now scheduled to play its first home game of the season Friday against Marshfield.

Rhinelander 13, Tomahawk 1 (5 innings)

Rhinelander 2-5-0 4-2 – 13 12 0

Tomahawk 1-0-0 0-0 – 1 3 2

WP–Brad Comer; LP–Eli Wurl