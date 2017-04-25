TRACK AND FIELD: Hodag girls 5th at Dale Peterson Invite

STAR JOURNAL REPORT

Rain throughout northcentral Wisconsin last Thursday didn’t prevent the Rhinelander High School track and field teams from competing in their second outdoor meet of the year at the Dale Peterson Invitational in Antigo.

The Hodag girls placed fifth out of the seven teams. RHS junior Lexie Rick recorded two top-two individual finishes after winning the shot put (30 feet, 7.75 inches) and placing second in the discus (85-8).

Third-place individual finishers for the Hodag girls included freshman Lisa White in the 800 run (3:05.43), senior Gracie Quinn in the 1600 run (6:28.3) and sophomore Alexandra Fugle in the 3200 run (15:27.81). Quinn added a fifth-place finish in the 800 run (3:05.43).

Two of RHS’s four relays finished in the top three with a first place in the 4×400 (5:53.21) and a third place in the 4×200 (2:05.51).

The host team Antigo had the top girls score of 163.5, followed by Three Lakes (102), Medford (97), Shawano (92.5), RHS (89) Newman Catholic (63) and Crandon (9).

HODAG BOYS 6TH

Shawano topped the boys standings at 151, followed by Newman Catholic (113), Antigo (93), Medford (85), Three Lakes (74), RHS (47) and Crandon (46).

The Hodag boys only recorded one top-three individual finish when sophomore Josh Francisco placed third in the 100 dash (12.17) with freshman teammate Chase Hunt coming in sixth in 12.45.

RHS’s best finish in the field events came from sophomore Brock Lieder placing fourth in the high jump (5-4) with teammates Obadiah Kearney and Calvin Schneider tying for eighth at 5-0.

RHS’s relays picked up a pair of top-three finishes by placing second in the 4×400 (4:35.36) and third in the 4×100 (50.13).

The Hodags’ next meet is this coming Thursday at Northland Pines.