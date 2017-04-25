Obituary: Thomas A. Smith

Thomas A. Smith, age 65 of Rhinelander, died April 18, 2017 in the care of his son, Alan. He was born on Jan. 31, 1952 to Willard and Eunice Smith. Tom attended school in Rhinelander and graduated from Rhinelander High School in 1970. He graduated from Nicolet tech in 1972 with a small engine repair degree. Tom was employed at Twist Drill shortly before graduating and worked till 1999, at which time he went to work for Drs. Foster & Smith until his retirement in 2015. Tom married the love of his life “THE BOSS” Laurie Strauss on October 3, 1980.

Tom enjoyed golfing early on with his brother, Dale, he also enjoyed bowling and collected quite a display of trophies. Tom had a love for gardening. He enjoyed fishing especially when his son, Alan accompanied him and it became a competition to catch the biggest fish. Above all Tom loved spending time with family and lit up when his grandchildren would visit.

Tom will be sadly missed and always remembered.

Tom is survived by his children, Shannon (Tony) Bryfczynski of Green Bay; Alan (Trisha) Smith of Rhinelander and Curtis of Green Bay; a brother, Dale (Jeannie) Smith of Rhinelander and five grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his wife and his parents.

A celebration of Tom’s life will be held Sunday, May 7, 2017 at Rhinelander Quality Inn, 668 Kemp St.,from 1-4 p.m.

Hildebrand Funeral Home & Cremation Specialists 24 E. Davenport St. Rhinelander, WI 54501 – 715-365-4343. Celebrating lives & healing hearts. All are invited to light a candle, sign the guestbook, leave an photo or an online condolence at www.hildebrandrussfh.com.