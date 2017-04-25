MEN’S TRACK AND FIELD: Nathaniel Sampson competes at SNC Alumni Meet

STAR JOURNAL REPORT

Lakeland University sophomore sprinter Nathaniel Sampson of Rhinelander competed in three track events at Saturday’s St. Norbert College Alumni Meet held at Schneider Stadium in De Pere.

Sampson placed ninth in the 200-meter dash (23.31 seconds) and was also part of the Muskies’ 4×100 relay (44.65) and 4×400 relay (3:29.39) that both finished third.

Lakeland University will be back in action this coming Saturday at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater Drake Alternative Meet.