GIRLS SOFTBALL: Hodags down Eagles, 15-0

STAR JOURNAL REPORT

The Rhinelander High School varsity girls softball team got back on the winning track in a big way Monday when the Hodags snapped a two-game losing streak with a 15-0 Great Northern Conference home victory over Northland Pines.

The win improved RHS’s season record to 3-2 overall and 3-1 in the GNC going into Tuesday’s home conference game against Tomahawk starting at 4:30 p.m.