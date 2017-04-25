GIRLS SOFTBALL: Hodags down Eagles, 15-0

At right, the Hodags' Stephanie Kuester dives face first in an attempt to score in Monday's home game against Northland Pines. Photos by TMK Photography

STAR JOURNAL REPORT

The Rhinelander High School varsity girls softball team got back on the winning track in a big way Monday when the Hodags snapped a two-game losing streak with a 15-0 Great Northern Conference home victory over Northland Pines.

The win improved RHS’s season record to 3-2 overall and 3-1 in the GNC going into Tuesday’s home conference game against Tomahawk starting at 4:30 p.m.

In front at right, the Hodags' Ella Mullikin looks the Northland Pines runner back at first base. The Hodags' Lindsay Juedes readies at third base for the bunt. At left, the Hodags' Erica Counter flips the ball to second base to put out the Northland Pines runner. The Hodags' Stephanie Kuester swings away in Monday's home game against Northland Pines. The Hodags' Makayla Kuester swings away in Monday's home game against Northland Pines. The Hodags' Stephanie Kuester (4) after diving face first in an attempt to score. The Hodags' Lindsey Juedes drives the pitch into the outfield for a hit. The Hodags' Stephanie Kuester (4) delivers a pitch in Monday's home game against Northland Pines. Hodags head softball coach D.J. DeMeyer signals the team. At right, the Hodags' Hope Wissbroecker (13) takes an extra base against Northland Pines. The Hodags' Ivy Packard squares away at the plate.
At left, the Hodags' Erica Counter flips the ball to second base to put out the Northland Pines runner.
