STAR JOURNAL REPORT

Rhinelander High School prom was held Saturday at the school’s gymnasium. The theme was “A Night in Greece.” Last year’s queen and king, Gracie Linsmeyer and James Michniak were on hand to crown their successors. Congratulations to 2017 queen, Cara Dreifuerst, and king, Colton Krueger!

PHOTOS BY BOB MAINHARDT