Obituary: Dolores I. Stafford

Dolores I. Stafford age 85, died Sunday, April 23, 2017 at her home under the care of hospice and with her husband by her side. She was born June 9, 1931 in Chippewa Falls. Dolores married the love of her life, Eugene Stafford Sept. 25, 1948. She worked for St. Mary’s hospital at a housekeeper for 20 years. She also worked for JCPenney for 10 years. Dolores loved fishing, every year taking a two-week trip to Canada with Eugene. Dolores enjoyed baking and tending to her flower gardens.

Dolores is survived by her husband, Eugene; three sons, James, Gary (Carol) and Mark “Buzzy;” four grandchildren, Tammie, Jamie, Shelley and Alan; five great-grandchildren; a sister, Ellen (Ken) Ludin.

She is reunited in heaven with her mother-in-law, Mildred Stafford, who was more like a mother to her.

A memorial service will be held Thursday, May 4, 2017 at 6 p.m. at Hildebrand Funeral Home with Rev. Ellen Rasmussen officiating. Visitation will be from 3 p.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. Inurnment will be at Forest Home Cemetery.

Hildebrand Funeral Home & Cremation Specialists 24 E. Davenport St Rhinelander, Wisconsin 54501. 715-365-4343. Celebrating lives and healing hearts. All are invited to light a candle, sign the guestbook and leave a photo or an online condolence at www.hildebrandrussfh.com