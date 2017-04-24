GIRLS SOFTBALL: Hodags fall at Wausau West, 5-1

Members of the 2017 Hodag girls softball team include, from left, front row, Chelsea Newby, Mikayla Evenstad, Stephanie Kuester, Ivy Packard, Makayla Kuester. Back row, Sophia McGinnis, Lindsay Juedes, Hope Wissbroecker, Ali Schickert, Erica Counter, Molly Wagler, Ella Mullikin. Missing, Cami Buchmann, Tori Roberts. Photo by Bob Mainhardt

STAR JOURNAL REPORT

The Rhinelander High School varsity girls softball team could only generate one run Friday when the Hodags lost a non-conference contest at Wausau West, 5-1.

“We came out flat for the first five innings,” said RHS head coach D.J. DeMeyer. “Steph Kuester pitched good.”

The game was the first the Hodags since senior pitcher Ali Schickert was sidelined Tuesday after sustaining a knee injury.

At the plate for RHS, Mikayla Evenstad tallied two hits.

The Hodags’ season record stands and 2-2 overall and 2-1 in the Great Northern Conference going into Monday afternoon’s home conference game against Northland Pines. RHS also has a home conference game Tuesday against Tomahawk.

