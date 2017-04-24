BOYS TENNIS: Hodags 1-2 at SPASH Invite

STAR JOURNAL REPORT

The Rhinelander High School boys tennis team won against one of the three opponents it faced at Saturday’s invitational hosted by Stevens Point Area Senior High.

In the 6-1 loss to La Crosse Logan, the Hodags’ only match victory came from No. 2 singles player Markus Johnson over Avery Schams, 6-2, 6-1.

RHS won only one singles match when it swept all three matches to defeat Tomah, 4-3. The Hodags’ No. 1 singles player, Logan Wild, won in straight sets over Jarred Schouten, 6-2-6-2, while RHS’s respective No. 1, 2 and 3 doubles duos of Grant Gilbert and Jared Fabich, Jared Haug and Conner Young and Marshall Bessette and Logan Oestreich also won in straight sets.

The Hodags were swept by Regis, 7-0, with only Wild in No. 1 singles and Bessette and Oestreich in No. 2 doubles able to win a set.

RHS, which has a season record of 6-5 overall and 2-0 in the Great Northern Conference, is slated a host a conference dual meet Tuesday against Medford.