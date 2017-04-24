BOYS GOLF: Hodags 7th at Black River Invite

STAR JOURNAL REPORT

The Rhinelander High School varsity boys golf team competed Saturday in Medford where the Hodags placed seventh at the Black River Invite.

Lakeland Union High School recorded the top team score at 331, followed by Medford (341), Ashland (363), Antigo and Wisconsin Rapids (371), Washburn (397) and RHS (409).

Medford’s Spenser Scholl carded the best score on the 18-hole course with a 71, two strokes ahead of the runner-up, LUHS’s Kyle Bengston (73). Only two other players scored in the 70s, Washburn’s Brady Stephenson (78) and Ashland’s Gavin Douglas (79).

The Hodags’ top score came from sophomore Nick Twite at 92, while junior Will England was able to stay under 100 with a 99. The other two RHS golfers whose scores counted toward the team total included freshmen Devon Gabor (102) and Nick Schiek (116).

HODAGS HOST JV MEET

RHS’s junior varsity golf team hosted a nine-hole match Friday at the Rhinelander Country Club with Lakeland also having the top team score at 218, followed by the Hodags (232) and Antigo (236).

LUHS’s Ryan Berger was the only player to shoot in the 40s as he recorded the top individual score of 45. Antigo’s Nash Hintz and Lakeland’s Jake Collins tied for second at 51.

The Hodags’ top-four players whose scores counted toward the team total included Jacob Mahner (53), Ryan Holly (59), Scott Fox (59) and Schiek (61).