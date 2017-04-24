BOYS BASEBALL: Hodags hammered by Wausau West, 11-1

STAR JOURNAL REPORT

The Rhinelander High School varsity boys baseball team gave up eight unanswered runs Friday when the Hodags lost in five innings at Wausau West, 11-1.

RHS trailed 3-0 after two innings before scoring its only run in the top of the third when Tait Spencer led off with a single and scored on a single by Easton Senoraske.

Hodags starting pitcher Jacob DeMeyer worked his final inning in the bottom of the third when the Warriors sent 10 batters to the plate and scored five runs on five hits. DeMeyer ended up with the loss after allowing six earned runs out of the eight scored on nine hits with a walk while striking out one.

Senoraske pitched the rest of the way for RHS. The game ended one out into the bottom of the fifth when Wausau West added three runs on three hits to win via the 10-run rule.

The Warriors outhit the Hodags, 13-5, with Grant Hill recording the complete-game pitching victory.

RHS’s season record stands at 5-2 overall and 2-0 in the Great Northern Conference going into Tuesday’s conference game at Tomahawk.

Wausau West 11, Rhinelander 1 (5 innings)

Rhinelander 0-0-1 0-0 – 1 5 5

Wausau West 1-2-5 0-3 – 11 13 0