Rhinelander community shows up to honor Avery Edwards

April is Child Abuse Prevention month

STAR JOURNAL REPORT

A vigil was held Friday night in Rhinelander to honor Avery Edwards. Edwards is the 20-month old boy who died last week; his step-mother is charged with his death. April is Child Abuse Prevention and Sexual Assault Awareness month. The Tri-County Council on Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault planned a “Safe Families-Safe Kids” event was held prior to the vigil in support of Avery and his mother Lori Edwards who lives in Virginia.

The candlelight vigil was attended by supporters of all ages. Bikers Against Child Abuse (B.A.C.A ) joined organizers to, according to the Tri-County Facebook page, “create an evening of bringing families together in a healthy way to eat, play, and discover resources in our community to promote physical, emotional, & mental well-being and safety of all children.”

Photos by TMK Photography.