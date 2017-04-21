Rhinelander patrol officer promoted

STAR JOURNAL STAFF

Interim Rhinelander Police Chief Ron Lueneberg announced the promotion of Patrol Officer Brian Colombino to Patrol Sergeant. The 32-year-old Finlandia University graduate has nine years of police experience, the last four in Rhinelander.

“I like that the job is different day to day, and working and interacting with the community,” Colombino said. “And there are lots of opportunities to branch out and advance within the department.”

Colombino said he would eventually like to be a detective Sergeant, because he would like to become more involved in working with evidence and interrogation.

Lueneberg said Colombino was one of two officers who went through a series of interviews and had to write essays to gain the promotion.

“Both were extremely good candidates,” Lueneberg said. “The officers we’ve hired the last few years have been outstanding. I am happy to have Brian as an addition to the supervisory staff.”

The sergeant’s new job duties officially began April 7.