Oneida County top five warrants

Each week the Star Journal features several individuals selected by law enforcement. The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your assistance in locating the following individuals. If you have seen or have information about where any of these people can be found, please contact the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office at 715-361-5100. Do not attempt to apprehend or detain any of these individuals by yourself.

Elijah Record, 24, Male/Black. Failure to pay operating while suspended. BOND: $228.50. Shawntae Beson, 22, Female/Native American. Failure to appear-retail theft. BODY ONLY. Monty Cortright, 32, Male/White. Failure to pay operating while suspended/displaying false registration/no proof of insurance. BOND: $548. Kimberly Garrow, 44, Female/White. Failure to pay disorderly conduct. BOND: $285.50. Elisa Kurth, 24, Female/White. Retail theft. BODY ONLY.
<
>
Monty Cortright, 32, Male/White. Failure to pay operating while suspended/displaying false registration/no proof of insurance. BOND: $548.
Facebooktwittergoogle_plusredditpinterestlinkedinmail

Comments

comments

Related Posts

Rhinelander patrol officer promoted

Comments comments

Hartford man sentenced in Oneida County child sex crime

Comments comments

Woman accused of causing toddler’s death appears in court

Comments comments

Woman arrested following toddler’s death

Comments comments