Obituary: Bon David Bassett

Bon David Bassett, age 71, passed away peacefully in Lee Memorial Hospital in Fort Myers, Fla. April 13, 2017. Bon is survived by his loving wife, Judy Bassett; children, Colin (Lisa) Cooper of Lake Oswego, Ore., Karter Rieves of North Fort Myers, Fla., Crystal (John) Nawrot of Grand Marsh, and Ben (Kerry) Bassett of Iron River, Mich.; sisters, Shirley Van Dyke, of Rhinelander and Sally Sawitzke of Jefferson; eight grandchildren, two nieces and many cousins.

He was preceded in death by his father, Gene Bassett and his mother, Aafton Bassett; nephew, Kip Van Dyke and daughter-in-law, Eva Hennessy.

Bon was born May 14, 1945 in Rhinelander to Gene and Aafton Bassett and grew up the oldest of three children. He graduated in 1963 from Rhinelander Union High School and then served four years in the USAF. Following his honorable discharge, Bon worked for Philco in technical electronics for several years before returning to Rhinelander to become owner/operator of the family business, Lake George Campsite, for 40 years. Bon was a generous, witty, dedicated man and a loving support to his family. He loved hunting and fishing and was very skilled in electronics, computers, and was a true MacGyver. He also served as a volunteer fireman for the Town of Pelican and operated the Stihl dealership for many years.

A celebration of life will be held June 17 at Lake George Campground beginning at 12 p.m. In accordance with his wishes, his ashes will be scattered in the Gulf of Mexico and Lake George.