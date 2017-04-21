Local students achieve college honors

Missouri University of Science and Technology Fall Honor Roll
Rhinelander: Adam Engel

University of Minnesota, Twin Cities Fall Dean’s List
Rhinelander: Anna Engel, Samantha Kopplin, Bailey Nebgen, Lauren Sexton. Tomahawk: Michael Lodholz

University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee Fall Dean’s List
Rhinelander: Kathlynn Nelson. Tomahawk: Karter Underwood

University of Wisconsin-Madison Fall Graduates
Rhinelander: Adam Piasecki, Bachelor of Business Administration, Management and Human Resources; Ryley Zastrow, Bachelor of Science, Biochemistry, graduated with distinction. Tomahawk: Emily Garrison, Bachelor of Business Administration, operations and technology management.

Milwaukee School of Engineering Winter Dean’s List
Rhinelander: Amelia Fehlen, Bachelor of Science, nursing. Three Lakes: Taylor Patterson, Bachelor of Science and Master of Science, civil engineering.

University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh Fall Graduates
Rhinelander: Bree Evans, Psychology; Jessica Nunez, Biology (cellular/molecular emphasis) and Microbiology. Tomahawk: Brandee Deering, Nursing; Katie Hanson, Journalism. Lake Tomahawk: Andrea Collins, Communications Studies.

Viterbo University Fall Dean’s List
Rhinelander: Kirsten Kolasa, Taylor Trachte

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusredditpinterestlinkedinmail

Comments

comments

Related Posts

RHS mock trial coach to retire

Comments comments

2017 prom court announced

Comments comments

Nicolet College Outdoor Adventure Series begins in May

Comments comments

Approval sought to close Rhinelander charter school

Comments comments