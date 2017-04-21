Local students achieve college honors

Missouri University of Science and Technology Fall Honor Roll

Rhinelander: Adam Engel

University of Minnesota, Twin Cities Fall Dean’s List

Rhinelander: Anna Engel, Samantha Kopplin, Bailey Nebgen, Lauren Sexton. Tomahawk: Michael Lodholz

University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee Fall Dean’s List

Rhinelander: Kathlynn Nelson. Tomahawk: Karter Underwood

University of Wisconsin-Madison Fall Graduates

Rhinelander: Adam Piasecki, Bachelor of Business Administration, Management and Human Resources; Ryley Zastrow, Bachelor of Science, Biochemistry, graduated with distinction. Tomahawk: Emily Garrison, Bachelor of Business Administration, operations and technology management.

Milwaukee School of Engineering Winter Dean’s List

Rhinelander: Amelia Fehlen, Bachelor of Science, nursing. Three Lakes: Taylor Patterson, Bachelor of Science and Master of Science, civil engineering.

University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh Fall Graduates

Rhinelander: Bree Evans, Psychology; Jessica Nunez, Biology (cellular/molecular emphasis) and Microbiology. Tomahawk: Brandee Deering, Nursing; Katie Hanson, Journalism. Lake Tomahawk: Andrea Collins, Communications Studies.

Viterbo University Fall Dean’s List

Rhinelander: Kirsten Kolasa, Taylor Trachte