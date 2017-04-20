Obituary: Helen V. Summers

Helen V. Summers, 92 of Rhinelander, died April 19, 2017 at Ministry St. Mary’s Hospital. She was born July 28, 1924 in Duluth, Minn., to Sophie and Felix Paszak. Helen grew up in Sugar Camp and graduated Rhinelander High School class of 1943.

She worked at Abbott Laboratory in North Chicago during WWII with a special aunt, Gert Okey. Helen returned to Rhinelander to marry her high school sweetheart, James Summers, in December 1946 after he was discharged from the Navy.

Helen was one of the original volunteers when St. Joe’s (Nativity of Our Lord) Thrift Shop was founded by Mabel Mathews and Loyal Rice. She and sister-in-law, Dorothy Radtke, opened and closed every Tuesday for about 30 years, and Helen continued for another seven years after Dorothy’s death.

She is remembered by some as being a playground aide at West School and by others for her obsessive yard work and snow shoveling at her Maple Street home.

Helen lived her life and met her death with a strong faith in Jesus Christ and leaned on His Mother Mary for support during trials and tragedies. Besides her career of raising three children, she felt it was her job to pray for everyone around her. She kept written lists of prayer requests beside both her bed and recliner when petitions became too lengthy to recall.

Helen is survived by daughter, Cindy Goll of Rhinelander, son James (Linda) Summers of North Venice, FL; aunt Gert Okey of Columbus, Ohio; grandchildren, Dan (Cynde) Goll of Rhinelander, Erin (Cory Fink) Summers of Middleton, Ryan (Alexandria) Summers of Sahuarita, Ariz.; great-grandchildren, Arya, Charley, Paul and Jon Summers; brother, Sonny Paszak and sister, Pat (Bob) Summers both of Rhinelander; many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; son, Paul Summers; granddaughter Missi Goll; sister, Josephine and brother, Ray Paszak.

As per Helen’s wishes there will be no funeral. Family will celebrate her life at a future memorial day of remembrance.

