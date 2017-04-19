The YMCA of the Northwood’s Frozen Hodag Super Quad and Quad

Challenge participants Mike Haas, left and Jacob Alber work on the cycling portion of the event which recently wrapped up. (Submitted photo)

Only The Strong Survive

The YMCA of the Northwoods began its Frozen Hodag Super Quad and Frozen Hodag Quad in the frozen month of January. On Monday, April 4, these challenges were completed.

The Frozen Hodag Super Quad events included a 20-mile swim, 100-mile bike, 25-mile run, and 500,000 pounds of weight lifted. The Frozen Hodag Quad events included a 10-mile swim, 50-mile bike, 15-mile run, and 250,000 pounds of weight lifted.

All of the finishers who will receive an “I Survived” the Frozen Hodag Super Quad or Frozen Hodag Quad t-shirt. The Y will also recognize everyone who defeated the Super Quad or Quad challenge.

There were 12 participants who finished in the three months they were given to complete each challenge.  Congratulations to everyone who completed the Frozen Hodag Super Quad or Frozen Hodag Quad!

