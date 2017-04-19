GIRLS SOFTBALL: Hodags drop home opener to Mosinee, 11-4

STAR JOURNAL REPORT

Tuesday’s wet weather didn’t stop the Rhinelander High School varsity girls softball team from playing its first home game of the season at Pioneer Park, where the Hodags also lost for the first time this season against Great Northern Conference rival Mosinee, 11-4.

“We had too many errors (seven) defensively,” said RHS head coach D.J. DeMeyer. “We played hard, made a comeback, but couldn’t finish. Wet conditions did play into some of the errors, but we need to clean up on fundamentals with our defense.”

The Hodags’ highlights on offense included a home run by Makayla Kuester.

The loss dropped RHS’s record to 2-1 in the GNC and overall going into Thursday’s conference game at Antigo.