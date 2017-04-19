GIRLS SOFTBALL: Hodags drop home opener to Mosinee, 11-4

Hodags catcher Makayla Kuester looks the Mosinee runner back at first base in Tuesday's game at Pioneer Park.

STAR JOURNAL REPORT

Tuesday’s wet weather didn’t stop the Rhinelander High School varsity girls softball team from playing its first home game of the season at Pioneer Park, where the Hodags also lost for the first time this season against Great Northern Conference rival Mosinee, 11-4.

“We had too many errors (seven) defensively,” said RHS head coach D.J. DeMeyer. “We played hard, made a comeback, but couldn’t finish. Wet conditions did play into some of the errors, but we need to clean up on fundamentals with our defense.”

The Hodags’ highlights on offense included a home run by Makayla Kuester.

The loss dropped RHS’s record to 2-1 in the GNC and overall going into Thursday’s conference game at Antigo.

The Hodags' Ali Schickert delivers a pitch in Tuesday's home game against Mosinee. At left, Hodags catcher Makayla Kuester tags the sliding Mosinee base runner just a bit late. The Hodags' Lindsay Juedes keeps her eye on the ball. The Hodags' Lindsay Juedes runs toward first base. The Hodags' Erica Counter (12) is ready at the plate. The Hodags' Erica Counter swings away at the plate. Hodags head coach D.J. DeMeyer encourages the girls softball team from the third-base coaching box. The Hodags' Hope Wissbrocker (13) at the plate against Mosinee. The Hodags' Ali Schickert delivers a pitch against Mosinee. The Hodags' Stephanie Kuester throws a Mosinee runner out at first base.
<
>
Hodags head coach D.J. DeMeyer encourages the girls softball team from the third-base coaching box.
Facebooktwittergoogle_plusredditpinterestlinkedinmail

Comments

comments

Related Posts

Ali Schickert to play softball at UW-La Crosse

Comments comments

Hartford man sentenced in Oneida County child sex crime

Comments comments

GIRLS SOCCER: Hodags shoot down Mosinee, 5-1

Comments comments

BOYS BASEBALL: Hodags halt Mosinee in six innings, 11-1

Comments comments