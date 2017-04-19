GIRLS SOCCER: Hodags shoot down Mosinee, 5-1

RHS now 3-0 in GNC

STAR JOURNAL REPORT

The Rhinelander High School varsity girls soccer team took the field at Mike Webster Stadium on Tuesday night when the Hodags won their Great Northern Conference home game over Mosinee, 5-1.

“We did not play our best soccer (Tuesday night),” said RHS head coach Dan Millot. “We left too many goal opportunities on the field.”

The Hodags led 3-1 at halftime before tallying both goals in the second half. Alayna Franson led the RHS offense with two goals and three assists. Albiona Sabani and Sydney Zettler each added a goal and an assist. Isabelle Haverkampf also scored for the Hodags. The Indians got their only goal on a penalty kick for a hand ball.

The victory improved RHS’s season record to 3-0 in the GNC and 4-2 overall going into Thursday’s home against Ashland, which tops the conference standings at 4-0.

“Our game Thursday night against Ashland is huge,” Millot said. “We need to come out ready to play from whistle to whistle.”

Hodags 5, Mosinee 1

Hodags 3 2 – 5

Mosinee 1 0 – 1