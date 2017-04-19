BOYS GOLF: Hodags 4th at Marshfield Invite

STAR JOURNAL REPORT

The Rhinelander High School boys golf team competed in its second meet of the season Tuesday when the Hodags placed fourth out of five teams in the Marshfield Invite held at the RiverEdge Golf Course.

Stevens Point had the top score of 316, followed by Marshfield (339), D.C. Everest (367), RHS (371) and Antigo (386).

The top-three individuals and the only players to score in the 70s on the par-72, 18-hole course amid the cool and rainy conditions were also from Stevens Point with Evan Thomas recording the top score of 77 and Max Bancker and Charlie Okray each carding a 78.

The Hodags’ top score came from sophomore Nick Twite with an 85, which was ninth best among the 25 varsity golfers in the field. RHS’s other three golfers whose scores counted toward the team total included junior Zach Olds (91), junior Will England (95) and senior Matt Reinthaler (100). The team’s other varsity golfer, senior Gunnar Millot, carded a 102.

Up next for the Hodags is an invitational scheduled for Saturday at the Black River Golf Course in Medford.