BOYS BASEBALL: Hodags halt Mosinee in six innings, 11-1

RHS improves to 5-1 overall

STAR JOURNAL REPORT

The Rhinelander High School varsity boys baseball team pounded out 13 hits Tuesday when the Hodags won their Great Northern Conference game via the 10-run rule in six innings at Mosinee, 11-1.

Brad Comer recorded the complete-game pitching victory for RHS, allowing an unearned run on two hits with two walks while striking out eight. Jace Baumann lasted the first 3 2/3 innings on the mound for the Indians and picked up the loss after giving up seven runs, six earned, on nine hits with a walk and a hit batter while striking out six.

Brad Quade led RHS at the plate with three hits and drove in four runs. Jacob DeMeyer and Tyler Blomdahl added two hits and 3 RBI apiece, while Easton Senoraske and Cole Spaulding both had two hits.

The Hodags scored first in the top of the first when a single by Quade drove in DeMeyer.

RHS extended their lead to 4-0 in the third inning when Senoraske doubled and scored on a double by DeMeyer and Quade singled to drive in two more runs.

The Hodags recorded three more runs on four hits in the top of the fourth. Liam Stevens and Senoraske each singled and both scored on another double by DeMeyer, who scored on a single by Blomdahl.

Mosinee tallied its only run in the fourth inning when the first two batters reached base on errors and brought a runner home.

RHS added a run in the fifth inning when Spaulding led off with a double, stole third and reached home on a sacrifice fly by Alec Modrow.

The Hodags’ final three runs came in the top of the sixth when Blomdahl doubled to drive in two runs and an RBI single by Quade put them in front by 10 runs to end the game an inning early when the Indians tallied a hit but were unable to score in the bottom of the sixth.

The win improved RHS’s season record to 5-1 overall and 2-0 in the GNC going into the first home game of the season at 5 p.m. Thursday at Stafford Field against conference foe Antigo.

Hodags 11, Mosinee 1 (6 innings)

Hodags 1-0-3 3-1-3 – 11 13 2

Mosinee 0-0-0 1-0-0 – 1 2 3

WP–Brad Comer; LP–Jace Baumann