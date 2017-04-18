RHS mock trial coach to retire

Rhinelander High School’s first and only mock trial coach has announced her retirement. Kathy Vick-Martini coached the team for more than 30 years, guiding teams to 31 consecutive regional championships, more than any other school in the state; 17 state championships, six second-place state finishes, one national championship, and one second place national finish. The teams have placed top 10 in the nation 10 times. To date, RHS is the only Wisconsin high school to have won a national title. The success of the RHS mock trial teams is well-known throughout the state and beyond.

Vick-Martini, a retired Rhinelander High School teacher, has been personally honored, receiving several awards including the Law-Related Education Teacher of the Year award, Herb Kohl Educational Foundation Kohl Fellowship award, National High School Mock Trial Championship Board Golden Gavel award, State Bar of Wisconsin Volunteer of the Year award, and the Rotary Foundation Paul Harris Fellow award.

The School District of Rhinelander is planning a celebration of Vick-Martini’s coaching career to take place this summer.

The district will be seeking a new mock trial coach.