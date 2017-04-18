GIRLS SOFTBALL: Hodags shut out, no-hit Thunderbirds

STAR JOURNAL REPORT

The Rhinelander High School varsity girls softball team picked up its second victory of the season in as many games Monday when the Hodags won on the road in conference play against Lakeland Union High School, 4-0.

RHS pitchers Ali Schickert and Stephanie Kuester combined for the no-hit shutout. Schickert tallied nine strikeouts over four innings with Kuester fanning four batters over three innings.

At the plate, Erica Counter homered for the Hodags.

RHS’s season record stands at 2-0 in the Great Northern Conference and 2-0 overall going into the team’s first home game of the season at 5 p.m. today against GNC foe Mosinee.