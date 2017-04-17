Woman arrested following toddler’s death

Ellen Tran accused of second-degree reckless homicide

STAR JOURNAL REPORT

A 28-year-old Rhinelander-area woman has been arrested as a result of an investigation into the death of a 20-month-old boy Friday in the town of Newbold.

According to the news release from the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office, Ellen Tran was taken into custody for second-degree reckless homicide.

The news released further notes the circumstances surrounding Tran’s arrest relate to a 911 call the county’s dispatch center received at 6:24 p.m. Friday when it was reported the child had trouble breathing and deputies and medics responded to a residence in the town of Newbold.

The child, who has been identified as Avery J. Edwards, was transported to St. Mary’s Hospital in Rhinelander, where he was then flown out to St. Joseph’s Hospital in Marshfield and passed away a short time later.

Chief Deputy Dan Hess said the sheriff’s office is continuing its investigation into events surrounding the child’s death. He also noted the Oneida County district attorney and the county medical examiner’s office are assisting in the investigation.