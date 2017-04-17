TRACK AND FIELD: Hodag girls 7th at Medford Early Bird

STAR JOURNAL REPORT

The Rhinelander High School track and field teams competed in their first outdoor meet of the season Thursday at the Medford Early Bird.

The Hodag girls, who placed seventh out of the nine teams, got a pair of top-three individual finishes from junior sprinter Ellen Padgett, who placed second in the 200-meter dash (28.95 seconds) and third in the 100 dash (14.12).

Other individuals placing in the top five for RHS included senior Gracie Quinn finishing fourth in the 1600 run (6:31.28) and junior Danielle Doughty coming in fifth in the 100 hurdles (20.61).

The best showing by the RHS girls in the field events came from junior Lexie Rick placing sixth in the shot put (30 feet, 3 inches).

In the four relay events, the Hodags finished sixth in the 4×100 (59.73), 4×200 (2:04.6) and 4×800 (11:45.95) and seventh in the 4×400 (5:04).

Medford topped the team standings with 174.5 points, followed by Lakeland Union High School (122), Mosinee (106), Antigo (88), Rib Lake (83.5), Ashland (52), RHS (39), Loyal (24) and Crandon (5).

HODAG BOYS 9TH

In the boys competition, the Hodags finished at the bottom of the nine-team standings. Lakeland had the top score of 182, followed by Medford (171), Loyal (83), Mosinee (72.5) Antigo (63.5), Rib Lake (27), Crandon (17) and RHS (12).

The best individual finish by the Hodag boys came from sophomore Brock Lieder, who placed fifth in the high jump (5-4), with sophomore teammate placing seventh at 5-0.

RHS’s only other top-five finish came from Josh Francisco, Nickolas Kriesel, Chase Hunt and Drake Martin in the 4×100 relay (48.42).

The Hodags’ next scheduled meet is the Dale Peterson Invitational in Antigo this coming Thursday.