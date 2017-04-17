Toddler death under investigation

STAR JOURNAL REPORT

The Oneida County Sheriff’s office is investigating the death of a 20-month old child last week. According to a press release, dispatch received a 911 call last Friday at 6:24 p.m., indicating the child’s breathing was very shallow.

Deputies and medics reportedly responded to the residence in the town of Newbold and the child was transported to St. Mary’s Hospital and then flown to St. Joseph’s Hospital in Marshfield. The child, identified as Avery J. Edwards, died a short time later.

The Oneida County District Attorney’s office and Medical Examiner’s office are assisting in the investigation.