Obituary: Sherrie Lynn Meinert

Sherrie ”Mama San” Lynn Meinert, age 50 of Rhinelander, died Saturday, April 15, 2017 at her home. She was born April 16, 1966, in Racine to Edwin and Karen (Miller) Meinert.

Sherrie will be remembered by her family and friends for her sassy, upbeat, and lively spirit. She enjoyed playing cards, camping, gardening, karaoke, and hosting cookouts and bonfires with her large family and many friends.

Sherrie is survived by her daughters, Kristine (Carl) Marvin, and Kimberly (Jason) Marvin; grandchildren, Marcus, Payton, Charli, Alexzander, and Colin; siblings, other family and many friends.

Sherrie was preceded in death by her parents.

A celebration of life for Sherrie will be held Saturday, April 22 from 12 p.m. until sun up at her home. (The Carlson Funeral Home)