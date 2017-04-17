GIRLS SOCCER: Hodags down Eagles in second half, 2-1

From left, the Hodags' Kenedy Van Zile (19) battles for the ball with Northland Pines' Lauren Grosskopf (15) in Thursday's game at Sam Larson Field. Photos by Bob Mainhardt

STAR JOURNAL REPORT

The Rhinelander High School varsity girls soccer team scored both of its goals in the second half Thursday to win its Great Northern Conference matchup at Northland Pines, 2-1.

The victory improved the Hodags’ season record to 2-0 in the GNC and 2-2 overall going into their first home game of the season at 5 p.m. Monday against non-conference foe Wausau East at the RHS varsity soccer field.

The Hodags' Sydney Zettler (10) advances the ball into the Northland Pines' zone. At right, the Hodags' Sydney Zettler (10) watches her free kick sail over the Northland Pines players. The ball cleared the goalikeeper's reach and went into the net just under the crossbar for the tying goal. Goalkeeper Abby Oettinger kicks the ball out of the Hodag zone. At left, the Hodags' Alayna Franson takes a shot on goal against Northland Pines. At left, Hodags goalkeeper Abby Oettinger dives after the penalty kick by Lexi Smith (19), who scores the Eagles' only goal. Hodags goalkeeper Abby Oettinger makes a save against Northland Pines.
<
>
At right, the Hodags' Sydney Zettler (10) watches her free kick sail over the Northland Pines players. The ball cleared the goalikeeper's reach and went into the net just under the crossbar for the tying goal.
Facebooktwittergoogle_plusredditpinterestlinkedinmail

Comments

comments

Related Posts

Woman arrested following toddler’s death

Comments comments

Davenport Street Bridge closure delayed until May 1

Comments comments

How to get kids to eat more vegetables

Comments comments

Nicolet College Outdoor Adventure Series begins in May

Comments comments