GIRLS SOCCER: Hodags down Eagles in second half, 2-1

STAR JOURNAL REPORT

The Rhinelander High School varsity girls soccer team scored both of its goals in the second half Thursday to win its Great Northern Conference matchup at Northland Pines, 2-1.

The victory improved the Hodags’ season record to 2-0 in the GNC and 2-2 overall going into their first home game of the season at 5 p.m. Monday against non-conference foe Wausau East at the RHS varsity soccer field.